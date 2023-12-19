Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Madison County, Nebraska, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winnebago High School at Norfolk Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.