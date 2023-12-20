Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Islanders on December 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Dylan Strome, Mathew Barzal and others are available in the Washington Capitals-New York Islanders matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Strome, who has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:51 per game.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Tom Wilson is another of Washington's top contributors through 28 games, with 10 goals and eight assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 12 assists for Washington.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Barzal's 33 points are important for New York. He has put up 10 goals and 23 assists in 30 games.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|3
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Noah Dobson is one of the top contributors for New York with 33 total points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 27 assists in 31 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|3
|3
|1
