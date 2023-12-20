Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-7.9)

Creighton (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Creighton has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Villanova, who is 4-5-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 18 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) and give up 66.5 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It is recording 39.6 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Creighton hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (25th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 28.6% rate.

The Bluejays rank third in college basketball by averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 121st in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball action), 2.7 more than the seven it forces on average (363rd in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (44th in college basketball).

The 38.6 rebounds per game Villanova accumulates rank 91st in college basketball, 5.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents collect.

Villanova makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

Villanova has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (32nd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than the 11.3 it forces (250th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.