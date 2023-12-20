Wednesday's game between the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) squaring off at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

According to our computer prediction, Villanova should cover the point spread, which is listed at 8.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 142.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -8.5

Creighton -8.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -400, Villanova +300

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Villanova 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Villanova

Pick ATS: Villanova (+8.5)



Villanova (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Creighton is 7-4-0 against the spread, while Villanova's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 6-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-5-0. The teams combine to score 157.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 66.5 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball.

Creighton ranks 64th in the nation at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 30.9 its opponents average.

Creighton knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball), 6.7 more than its opponents (4.8). It is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc (26th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.6%.

The Bluejays rank third in college basketball by averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 123rd in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.7 (39th in college basketball action) while forcing seven (363rd in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and allowing 64.7 per outing, 45th in college basketball) and have a +93 scoring differential.

Villanova ranks 94th in the nation at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Villanova connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

Villanova has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.5 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

