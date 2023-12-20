The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.

The Bluejays put up 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.

When Creighton scores more than 64.7 points, it is 9-0.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Creighton averaged 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in away games (72.5).

When playing at home, the Bluejays surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).

Creighton made 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

At home, Villanova sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule