The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) for a contest between Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 64th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays average are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

Creighton has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Villanova has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Creighton posted 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did on the road (72.5).

Defensively the Bluejays were better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton fared better in home games last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Villanova scored 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (65.1) than on the road (68.6).

Villanova knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule