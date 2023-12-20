The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) for a contest between Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.

Creighton is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 126th.

The Wildcats score an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.

When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.6).

At home, Creighton sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.6.

Beyond the arc, Villanova made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (34.2%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule