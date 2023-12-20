The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

In games Creighton shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Bluejays put up 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

Creighton has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

Villanova has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 226th.

The Wildcats put up 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bluejays give up (66.5).

Villanova has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 84.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 70.6.

In terms of three-pointers, Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Villanova put up 70.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

Villanova sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule