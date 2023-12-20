The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.
  • The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 70.6.
  • Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

