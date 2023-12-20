The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.

The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.

Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule