How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 94th.
- The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.
- Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 70.6.
- Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
