Creighton vs. Villanova: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Wednesday's Big East slate will see the Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) hit the court against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Villanova Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-8.5)
|142.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-8.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+340
Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Creighton has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- Villanova has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Creighton is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (11th-best).
- The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
