Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (7-1, 0-0 Big East) versus the Villanova Wildcats (6-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Alexander: 16.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Steven Ashworth: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Creighton vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 31st 84.0 Points Scored 74.0 197th 38th 63.4 Points Allowed 65.6 64th 17th 39.6 Rebounds 34.5 132nd 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 2nd 12.3 3pt Made 9.4 40th 40th 16.9 Assists 11.8 277th 40th 9.6 Turnovers 9.8 45th

