Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (7-1, 0-0 Big East) versus the Villanova Wildcats (6-4, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 16.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Creighton vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank
31st 84.0 Points Scored 74.0 197th
38th 63.4 Points Allowed 65.6 64th
17th 39.6 Rebounds 34.5 132nd
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th
2nd 12.3 3pt Made 9.4 40th
40th 16.9 Assists 11.8 277th
40th 9.6 Turnovers 9.8 45th

