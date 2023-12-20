Big East foes meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Bluejays are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -9.5 142.5

Creighton vs Villanova Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Creighton has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bluejays, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Villanova's ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

The Wildcats have been listed as an underdog of +300 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Villanova has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Creighton vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 81.8% 84.5 157.7 66.5 131.2 151 Villanova 5 55.6% 73.2 157.7 64.7 131.2 135.9

Additional Creighton vs Villanova Insights & Trends

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

Creighton is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 64.7 points.

The Wildcats put up 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bluejays give up (66.5).

Villanova is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-4-0 5-2 6-5-0 Villanova 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Creighton vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Villanova 13-2 Home Record 10-4 5-6 Away Record 5-9 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

