Big East foes meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Bluejays are 8.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -8.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in nine of 11 games this season.

Creighton's outings this year have an average point total of 151.1, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bluejays have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bluejays have entered three games this season favored by -400 or more and are 2-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 80% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 81.8% 84.5 157.7 66.5 131.2 151 Villanova 5 55.6% 73.2 157.7 64.7 131.2 135.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.

Creighton has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-4-0 5-3 6-5-0 Villanova 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Creighton vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Villanova 13-2 Home Record 10-4 5-6 Away Record 5-9 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.