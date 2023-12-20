Creighton vs. Villanova: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
Big East foes meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) host the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Bluejays are 8.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.
Creighton vs. Villanova Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-8.5
|142.5
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in nine of 11 games this season.
- Creighton's outings this year have an average point total of 151.1, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bluejays have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- Creighton has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Bluejays have entered three games this season favored by -400 or more and are 2-1 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 80% chance to win.
Creighton vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|9
|81.8%
|84.5
|157.7
|66.5
|131.2
|151
|Villanova
|5
|55.6%
|73.2
|157.7
|64.7
|131.2
|135.9
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Creighton compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.
- The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 64.7 the Wildcats give up.
- Creighton has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when putting up more than 64.7 points.
Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|7-4-0
|5-3
|6-5-0
|Villanova
|4-5-0
|0-0
|4-5-0
Creighton vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Villanova
|13-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
