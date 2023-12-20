Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caldwell-Pope totaled nine points in his last game, which ended in a 130-104 win against the Mavericks.

With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 10.0 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.9 Assists -- 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 15 14.5 PR -- 12.5 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.7 shots per game, which adds up to 7.7% of his team's total makes.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 100.1 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 114.2 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.8 assists per game, the Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 29 3 2 4 0 1 2 3/6/2023 36 6 2 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.