Wednesday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) and the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Nebraska coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Cornhuskers took care of business in their most recent outing 76-51 against Southern on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 69, Kansas 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

The Cornhuskers picked up their signature win of the season on December 9 by securing an 80-74 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Cornhuskers have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nebraska is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Nebraska is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 24) on December 9

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 53) on December 2

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 111) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 122) on November 23

77-53 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 218) on November 29

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +252 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.0 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.1 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.