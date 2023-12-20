How to Watch Nebraska vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- In games Nebraska shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cornhuskers sit at 31st.
- The Cornhuskers record 75.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 68.3 the Fightin' Hawks give up.
- When Nebraska puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 7-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (75.2).
- When it comes to total threes made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|W 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Indiana
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.