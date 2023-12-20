The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) take on the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on B1G+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. North Dakota matchup.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-18.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-18.5) 145.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Betting Trends

Nebraska has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

North Dakota has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Fightin' Hawks have gone over the point total twice.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Nebraska is 70th in the country. It is far higher than that, 50th, according to computer rankings.

The Cornhuskers were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +35000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Nebraska has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

