The Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Cornhuskers score 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.8).
  • Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Kansas' record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.
  • The Jayhawks record 12.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (58.1).
  • When Kansas puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.
  • When Nebraska allows fewer than 70.7 points, it is 7-0.
  • The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers concede to opponents (35.5%).
  • The Cornhuskers shoot 47.5% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks allow.

Nebraska Leaders

  • Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
  • Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 UNC Wilmington W 108-35 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 @ Michigan State W 80-74 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/17/2023 Southern W 76-51 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/20/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/31/2023 Maryland - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/4/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

