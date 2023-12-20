The Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers score 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.8).

Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Kansas' record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.

The Jayhawks record 12.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (58.1).

When Kansas puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.

When Nebraska allows fewer than 70.7 points, it is 7-0.

The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers concede to opponents (35.5%).

The Cornhuskers shoot 47.5% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks allow.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

