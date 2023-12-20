How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers score 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.8).
- Nebraska is 9-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Kansas' record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.
- The Jayhawks record 12.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Cornhuskers allow (58.1).
- When Kansas puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.
- When Nebraska allows fewer than 70.7 points, it is 7-0.
- The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers concede to opponents (35.5%).
- The Cornhuskers shoot 47.5% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks allow.
Nebraska Leaders
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
- Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 64.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 108-35
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 80-74
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Southern
|W 76-51
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/31/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
