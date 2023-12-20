The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) meet the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

Nebraska Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brice Williams: 14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Juwan Gary: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 132nd 77.3 Points Scored 73.9 201st 76th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.0 188th 43rd 37.3 Rebounds 34.0 152nd 82nd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 137th 120th 8.2 3pt Made 7.1 212th 74th 15.4 Assists 12.4 242nd 75th 10.4 Turnovers 10.4 75th

