Nuggets vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - December 20
The Denver Nuggets' (18-10) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, December 20 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nuggets' last outing on Monday ended in a 130-104 win against the Mavericks. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with 22 points (adding four rebounds and two assists).
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|18.3
|3.2
|5.7
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Questionable
|Heel
|13.3
|7.1
|3.7
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and ALT
