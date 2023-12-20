The Denver Nuggets (18-10) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (11-15) on December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.

The Nuggets score 115.3 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Raptors allow.

When Denver puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 11-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are putting up 10.7 more points per game (121) than they are when playing on the road (110.3).

In home games, Denver is allowing 0.4 fewer points per game (110.3) than in away games (110.7).

The Nuggets are making 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries