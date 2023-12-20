Nikola Jokic and Scottie Barnes are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Nuggets vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -122)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Wednesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 15.5. That's 1.0 less than his season average.

He has pulled down 7.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Wednesday's prop bet for Aaron Gordon is 13.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.5-point over/under for Barnes on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Barnes averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Barnes averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +186)

Wednesday's over/under for Pascal Siakam is 22.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 21.2.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (6.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Siakam has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

