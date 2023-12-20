The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) hope to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score 24.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (53.7).

Omaha has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

TCU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are the same as the Mavericks give up.

TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81 points.

When Omaha allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Horned Frogs are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (48.4%).

The Mavericks make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Grant: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Deanay Watson: 7.2 PTS, 46 FG%

