The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) hope to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score 24.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (53.7).
  • Omaha has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
  • TCU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are the same as the Mavericks give up.
  • TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81 points.
  • When Omaha allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Horned Frogs are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (48.4%).
  • The Mavericks make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Omaha Leaders

  • Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Kennedi Grant: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Aaliyah Stanley: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)
  • Polina Nikulochkina: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Deanay Watson: 7.2 PTS, 46 FG%

Omaha Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Western Illinois L 78-75 Western Hall
12/10/2023 Peru State W 92-70 Baxter Arena
12/18/2023 @ Texas Southern W 68-63 Health & PE Arena
12/20/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/29/2023 @ Denver - Magness Arena
12/31/2023 South Dakota - Baxter Arena

