How to Watch the Omaha vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) hope to extend a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Omaha vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score 24.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (53.7).
- Omaha has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- TCU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
- The 78.5 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are the same as the Mavericks give up.
- TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81 points.
- When Omaha allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
- The Horned Frogs are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (48.4%).
- The Mavericks make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Omaha Leaders
- Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Kennedi Grant: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Deanay Watson: 7.2 PTS, 46 FG%
Omaha Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 78-75
|Western Hall
|12/10/2023
|Peru State
|W 92-70
|Baxter Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 68-63
|Health & PE Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Denver
|-
|Magness Arena
|12/31/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Baxter Arena
