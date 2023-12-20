Wednesday's game that pits the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of St. John's. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-0.4)

St. John's (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

St. John's has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 6-4-0. The Red Storm are 6-4-0 and the Musketeers are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 80.0 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It records 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.7 per outing.

St. John's connects on 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Red Storm rank 156th in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 83.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

St. John's has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (244th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (84th in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 76.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (155th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 39.6 rebounds per game, 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.7.

Xavier knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.6%.

Xavier forces 11.8 turnovers per game (211th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (223rd in college basketball).

