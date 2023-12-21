Thursday's game that pits the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at D.J. Sokol Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Bluejays won on Sunday 89-78 against Drake.

Creighton vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, South Dakota State 58

Creighton Schedule Analysis

Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bluejays picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, a 79-74 road victory.

The Bluejays have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

The Bluejays have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 21) on November 19

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 24) on November 24

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 49) on November 23

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 73) on December 17

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Morgan Maly: 15.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (25-for-74)

15.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (25-for-74) Lauren Jensen: 17.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

17.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 51.2 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 51.2 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 77.5 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a +137 scoring differential overall.

