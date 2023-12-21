On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Jonathan Drouin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Drouin has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

Drouin averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:22 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 21:36 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.