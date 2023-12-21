Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 21?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kurtis MacDermid a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid stats and insights
- MacDermid has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
- MacDermid averages 0.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|4:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|2:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|6:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|3:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|2:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|6:15
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|5:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|3:06
|Away
|W 5-2
Avalanche vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
