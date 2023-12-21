For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kurtis MacDermid a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

  • MacDermid has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
  • MacDermid averages 0.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1
10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

