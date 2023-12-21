For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

  • In 13 of 32 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • Rantanen's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 28:20 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.