The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Miles Wood light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood's shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:45 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

