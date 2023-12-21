Thursday's game between the Omaha Mavericks (6-6) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Omaha taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, Cal Poly 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-1.9)

Omaha (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Cal Poly is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Omaha's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Mustangs are 5-4-0 and the Mavericks are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and allowing 69.8 per outing, 154th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential.

The 33.8 rebounds per game Omaha accumulates rank 284th in the country. Their opponents grab 33.4.

Omaha connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Omaha and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mavericks commit 11.3 per game (136th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (200th in college basketball).

