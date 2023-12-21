The Omaha Mavericks (6-6) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Omaha shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Mavericks are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 322nd.

The Mavericks average just 0.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Mustangs give up (73.7).

Omaha is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha is scoring 86.2 points per game this year at home, which is 27.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (59.2).

In home games, the Mavericks are allowing 9.0 fewer points per game (63.8) than in road games (72.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Omaha has played better in home games this season, making 8.2 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule