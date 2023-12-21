The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Omaha vs. Cal Poly matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Omaha Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Omaha (-1.5) 136.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Omaha (-1.5) 135.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Omaha has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Cal Poly has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five Mustangs games this season have hit the over.

