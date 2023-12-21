Omaha vs. Cal Poly December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) will face the Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 13.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|310th
|68.0
|Points Scored
|74.0
|198th
|258th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|146th
|333rd
|28.9
|Rebounds
|29.5
|321st
|251st
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|302nd
|327th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|193rd
|358th
|9.1
|Assists
|10.6
|328th
|105th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.