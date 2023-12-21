The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) will face the Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 13.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Davis: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Tony Osburn: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Quentin Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 310th 68.0 Points Scored 74.0 198th 258th 74.6 Points Allowed 69.6 146th 333rd 28.9 Rebounds 29.5 321st 251st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd 327th 5.4 3pt Made 7.3 193rd 358th 9.1 Assists 10.6 328th 105th 10.8 Turnovers 10.6 88th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.