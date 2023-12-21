When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ross Colton score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Colton stats and insights

  • Colton has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Colton's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.