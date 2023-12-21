The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

Nichushkin has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus one assist.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

