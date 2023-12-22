Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 113-104 win versus the Raptors, Gordon put up 12 points.

In this article we will look at Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.3 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.7 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.1 PRA -- 23.9 22.2 PR -- 20.3 19.1



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

The Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 115.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

The Nets allow 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 12th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 24 13 3 2 0 1 1

