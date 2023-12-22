The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Georgetown has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six Hoyas games this season have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Marquette is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), much higher than its computer rankings (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Marquette has a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Georgetown, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly higher (86th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (176th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoyas have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +30000 at the start to +100000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgetown has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

