The Denver Nuggets (19-10) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nuggets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Nets 113

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.7)

Nuggets (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Nets have a 17-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from the Nuggets.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (44.4%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 41.4% of the time this season (12 out of 29), less often than Brooklyn's games have (13 out of 27).

The Nuggets have a .680 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-8) this season while the Nets have a .294 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-12).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are putting up 115.2 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, allowing just 110.3 points per game (fourth-best).

Denver ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 29.6 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks best in the NBA with 11.4 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-worst in the league with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

With 11.7 treys per game, the Nuggets are 23rd in the NBA. They sport a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 13th in the league.

