Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (19-10), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at Barclays Center on Friday, December 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 113-104 victory against the Raptors in their most recent game on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 31 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

