The Brooklyn Nets (13-14) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-10) on December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Denver is 18-5 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank second.

The Nuggets score only 0.1 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (115.3).

Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 121.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 110.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, Denver is giving up 110.3 points per contest in 2023-24, the same number as it is allowing when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, making 12.7 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Injuries