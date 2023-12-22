How to Watch the Warriors vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on December 22, 2023 at Chase Center.
Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info
Warriors Stats Insights
- This season, the Warriors have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 50% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
- Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.
- The 116.5 points per game the Warriors score are 10 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.5).
- Golden State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 126.5 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Wizards' 117 points per game are just one more point than the 116 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116 points, Washington is 4-12.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Warriors are averaging 4.4 fewer points per game (114.2) than they are in away games (118.6).
- In 2023-24, Golden State is surrendering 115.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.7.
- The Warriors are sinking 14.8 three-pointers per game with a 37% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.1, 37.3%).
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging more points at home (117.5 per game) than on the road (116.7). But they are also giving up more at home (128) than away (125.6).
- At home Washington is allowing 128 points per game, 2.4 more than it is on the road (125.6).
- This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (26.8).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Calf
|Brandin Podziemski
|Questionable
|Back
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Danilo Gallinari
|Out
|Rest
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
