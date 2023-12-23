How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) -- who've won four in a row -- on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ will air this Avalanche versus Coyotes matchup.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/OT) ARI
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 17th in goals against, allowing 102 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|33
|18
|35
|53
|39
|16
|49.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|33
|17
|25
|42
|16
|19
|52.6%
|Cale Makar
|28
|8
|31
|39
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|31
|15
|17
|32
|15
|10
|50%
|Devon Toews
|33
|4
|13
|17
|21
|21
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 91 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|32
|12
|18
|30
|16
|19
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|32
|6
|18
|24
|26
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|32
|10
|12
|22
|26
|29
|45.9%
|Nick Bjugstad
|32
|6
|14
|20
|10
|11
|51%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|32
|3
|17
|20
|9
|13
|50.5%
