Mikko Rantanen and Matias Maccelli are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors with 53 points. He has scored 18 goals and picked up 35 assists this season.

Rantanen has chipped in with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists).

Cale Makar has scored eight goals and added 31 assists in 28 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and recorded 213 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller's 12 goals and 18 assists in 32 contests give him 30 points on the season.

With 24 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 18 assists through 32 games, Maccelli is pivotal for Arizona's offense.

This season, Nick Schmaltz has scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is 5-7-2 this season, collecting 394 saves and giving up 41 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 13th 3.09 Goals Allowed 2.84 11th 10th 32.5 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 9th 24% Power Play % 22.94% 11th 6th 83.76% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 16th

