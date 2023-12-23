Clayton Keller and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche square off at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 53 points in 33 games (18 goals and 35 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Mikko Rantanen has 17 goals and 25 assists to total 42 points (1.3 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Cale Makar's 39 points this season have come via eight goals and 31 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller's 12 goals and 18 assists in 32 games for Arizona add up to 30 total points on the season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 32 games.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3

