2024 NCAA Bracketology: Creighton March Madness Odds | December 25
Will Creighton be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Creighton's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How Creighton ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-1
|8
|8
|29
Creighton's best wins
On December 3, Creighton picked up its signature win of the season, an 89-60 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. Trey Alexander, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 22 points with four rebounds and two assists. Baylor Scheierman also played a role with 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
Next best wins
- 85-82 at home over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on December 16
- 92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 117/RPI) on November 14
- 105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 7
- 89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on November 11
- 88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on November 22
Creighton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Creighton is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bluejays are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Creighton is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Creighton has been given the 32nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- In terms of the Bluejays' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.
- Creighton's upcoming schedule includes four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Creighton's next game
- Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CBS
