Will Creighton be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Creighton's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 8 8 29

Creighton's best wins

On December 3, Creighton picked up its signature win of the season, an 89-60 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. Trey Alexander, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 22 points with four rebounds and two assists. Baylor Scheierman also played a role with 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

85-82 at home over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on December 16

92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 117/RPI) on November 14

105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 7

89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on November 11

88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 161/RPI) on November 22

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Creighton is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bluejays are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Creighton is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Creighton has been given the 32nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Bluejays' upcoming schedule, they have nine games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Creighton's upcoming schedule includes four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS

