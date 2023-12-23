2024 NCAA Bracketology: Creighton Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Creighton to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Creighton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Creighton ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-1
|20
|21
|15
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton's best wins
Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 100 team in the RPI, Creighton registered its signature win of the season on November 23, a 57-46 victory. Lauren Jensen, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 32 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Morgan Maly also played a part with 26 points, four rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 73/RPI) on November 19
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 74/RPI) on November 24
- 89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 75/RPI) on December 17
- 58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 90/RPI) on December 21
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 132/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Creighton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- Creighton has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
- The Bluejays have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
- Creighton has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Creighton plays the seventh-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bluejays have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Creighton has 17 games remaining this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.
Creighton's next game
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. St. John's Red Storm
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Creighton games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.