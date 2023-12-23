Can we count on Creighton to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Creighton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-1 20 21 15

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton's best wins

Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 100 team in the RPI, Creighton registered its signature win of the season on November 23, a 57-46 victory. Lauren Jensen, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 32 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Morgan Maly also played a part with 26 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 73/RPI) on November 19

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 74/RPI) on November 24

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 75/RPI) on December 17

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 90/RPI) on December 21

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 132/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Creighton has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Bluejays have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Creighton has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Creighton plays the seventh-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bluejays have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Creighton has 17 games remaining this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. St. John's Red Storm

Creighton Bluejays vs. St. John's Red Storm Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Creighton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.