The Duke Blue Devils and the Troy Trojans meet for the Birmingham Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Duke is totaling 349.8 yards per game offensively this season (94th in the FBS), and is allowing 354.6 yards per game (47th) on the defensive side of the ball. Troy ranks 43rd in the FBS with 31.2 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by surrendering just 17.2 points per game.

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Duke vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Duke vs. Troy Key Statistics

Duke Troy 349.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.8 (20th) 354.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.6 (26th) 168.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (63rd) 181.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267 (32nd) 13 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (91.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has racked up 753 yards on 142 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 102 times this year and racked up 601 yards (50.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's team-high 794 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 100 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 48 passes for 642 yards (53.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 52 passes and racked up 25 receptions for 205 yards, an average of 17.1 yards per contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 3,327 yards (255.9 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 280 times for 1,583 yards (121.8 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has racked up 343 yards (on 66 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber paces his squad with 887 receiving yards on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has 32 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 734 yards (56.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire's 56 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown.

