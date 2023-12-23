The Colorado Avalanche, including Jonathan Drouin, are in action Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Drouin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 13:54 on the ice per game.

Drouin has a goal in four of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in 11 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Drouin has an assist in eight of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Drouin's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Drouin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Drouin Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 3 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

