For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Manson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

