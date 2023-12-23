The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his last game (December 22 win against the Nets), posted 15 points.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.3 13.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 7.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA -- 25.6 21.7 PR -- 24 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.2



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Porter has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 23.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.8 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.6 points per contest.

Giving up 45.2 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 32 14 6 2 2 0 1

